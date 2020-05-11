Obituaries » Steven A. Bradley

Steven Arthur Bradley, 62, of Newport, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence. He was a Pre-Press Specialist with Springdot. Steve loved going to shows at the Southgate House, playing music, fostering cats and riding his bicycle wherever he could. He was preceded in death by wife, Beth S. (nee Uehlein) Bradley and father, Ronald Bradley. Steve is survived by his beloved children, Lauren and Benjamin Bradley, his loving grandchildren Holden and Josephine Booth, his devoted mother, Laura (nee Brandenburg) Roberts, his dear siblings Clint (Barbara) Bradley and Mary Beth Bradley, step-children, Adam Ruschman, Michelle Meiners and Katlynn Macke and nephew, Eric Spreher. Steve’s wishes were to donate himself to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Body Donation Program to continue helping others. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.