Obituaries » Stephen T. Kenney

Burial Date: March 5, 2022 Divine Mercy Parish (Sacred Heart Church) 318 Division St. Bellevue, KY 41073 March 5, 11 a.m.

Stephen Thomas Halpin, 72, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on February 26, 2022 in Orange Beach, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Mary Lou Halpin. Steve is survived by his wife of 53 years, Della (Caudill) Halpin, sons Steve (Danielle) Halpin, and Scott (Tara) Halpin, brothers, Mark (Mary Ann) Halpin, Michael (Kay) Halpin, and Brad (Susan Luersen) Halpin, sisters Mary Ann (Michael) Gurnee, Patricia (late Howard) Walls, Sue (Mo) Rahali, Barb (Randy) McGraw and Janice Halpin, grandchildren, Madeline Ryan Halpin, Jordan Lee Halpin, Delaney Scott Halpin, Aidan Thomas Halpin and Cameron Rose Halpin. Private Family Visitation prior to Mass. Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish (Sacred Heart Church) in Bellevue, KY at 11:00 am Saturday, March 5, 2022. The Old Man never wanted to make a big deal of things and just wanted a party for his friends, so we will have one at Newport Central Catholic immediately following the Mass. We hope to see you at NCC for a cold one. His grandkids didn’t believe their PawPaw was a one paragraph obituary guy, and neither do we, so here is paragraph two!

Steve was a retired Manager with Rechtin Heating & Air in Bellevue, KY for 51 years. He believed in the value of service to others. One such example of this value was his service to Newport Central Catholic for the last 42 years. He became an active member with the NCC Boosters in 1980 holding every office several times and chaired events such as the Annual Stag, Turkey Festivals, Night at the Races, and multiple golf outings. He was a fixture working concessions at NCC home sporting events. His life was his family, and his most proud

achievement. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, and he did not miss an event they were in, often attending multiple games on the same day/night, changing shirts enroute to show support.