Services for Steve will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Stephen “Steve” Pittman, 52, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at his home.

Steve had worked as a manager for the Saliba family McDonald’s. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephews. Steve loved being an uncle.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Pittman and brother, Douglas Pittman.

Survivors include his mother, Beverly Saliba; step-father, George Saliba; partner, Lee Kissick; siblings, Emily (Dave) Kasselmann and Richard (Stephanie) Saliba; 1 niece and 2 nephews.

