Obituaries » Stephen L. Short, Sr.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Stephen Lawrence Short, Sr. age 63, resident of Cadiz, KY. passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandffather. Steve was born on June 13th, 1957 in Pikeville KY to Virginia (Parsons) Bingham. Retired from the state of Kentucky after many years of loyal service. He is survived by his wife Kathy Ruupert Short; two sons, Stephen Short, Jr. (Susan), Christopher Short (Sara); three grandchildren: Hannah, Matthew, and Colin Short, and his great-grandson, Ryden Short; as well as his grandchildren by marriage: Bryce, Jackson, and Olivia Martin. Also survived by his mother Virginia Bingham and his two brothers Benny an Barry Bingham. Steve had a passion for fishing and being on the lake. He loved to take his children and grandchidren out on the pontoon, taking pleasure in listening to his tunes, driving the boat so everyone could have a chance to ski, kneeboard or go tubing. He was a avid reader with a penchant for suspense novels and loved rock from the 70’s and 80’s. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious often brazzen sense of humor and his kind and compassionate spirit. Visitation and funeral service will be private at the convience of his family. Interment Independence Cemetery, Independence, KY. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY serving his family.