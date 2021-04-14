Obituaries » Stephen K. Hearne

April 23, 2021

Stephen “Steve” Kenneth Hearne, 50, of Walton, KY passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at University Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Steve was born May 19, 1970 in Carroll County, KY to the late Bobby and Barbara Hearne. Steve proudly served his community as a member of the Hebron Fire Department, the Newport Fire Department, and Boone County Emergency Management before retiring in 2020. He was a Firefighter/ Paramedic; he took great pride in what he did and had a true gift to help serve others. Steve loved to laugh and have fun, and being with his family brought true joy to his life. He loved to travel; he enjoyed camping with his family and friends. He also enjoyed taking rides in his golf cart and living every day to the fullest. Steve was a proud husband and father; he always made his family a top priority. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 23 years: Rebecca Hearne (Nee:Moore), his beloved children: Emily, Brandon, and Jacob Hearne, his sister: Pamela (Lanny)Patton, his mother-in-law: Norma Moore, his dear aunt: Evelyn Hearne, his uncles: Donald Hearne and Billy (Barbara) Hearne, and several other loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held for Steve on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Following the service, Steve will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. Donations can be made in honor of Steve to a Donation Account for the Children of Steve Hearne at any First Financial Bank or to Supporting Heroes at P.O. Box 991547, Louisville, KY 40269 to help heroes in need.