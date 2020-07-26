Obituaries » Stephen J. Pedicone

Burial Date: August 8, 2020 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Aug. 8, 10 a.m.

Stephen “Steve” James Pedicone. Passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 57 years. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred J. Pedicone, Sr. and Marian Pedicone and a son, Stephen Merrit. He is survived by his wife, Jill Soete; son, Blake Soete; daughter, Allie Soete; brother, Fred Pedicone, Jr.; sister, Adele (Pat) Murphy and granddaughter, Reagan Sally. Steve played football and track in high school. He continued on into the restaurant business and eventually moved on to car sales and liquor sales at the Cork N Bottle and Dep’s Fine Wines. Steve was an avid sports fan and enjoyed participating in sports events with his kids. He also enjoyed taking trips with his family. He had many pets and loved all of them. Steve worked, man did he work. He worked hard at his job, but he also worked hard at being a good man. Steve was a good friend to many and didn’t know a stranger. He worked hard for many charitable organizations giving both his time and money. Steve loved John Prine and he would ring in the New Year at Prine’s Nashville concerts. He loved to help out at his brother’s farm and loved to spend time there with his family and his dog Kodak. His constant presence touched many and it’s difficult to grasp life without him. Visitation will be on Friday, August 7th from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 8th at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, Mercy Neighborhood Ministries 1602 Madison Rd. Suite 200, Cincinnati, OH 45206.