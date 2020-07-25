Obituaries » Stephen J. Maher

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 48 times















Stephen Joseph Maher, 94, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Stephen was born March 25, 1926 in Independence, KY to the late Jerome and Stella Maher. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S Navy during World War II. Stephen was a devout Catholic, and his faith was very important to him. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Elizabeth “Betty” Maher, his daughters: Debra Breier, and Judith Azzopardi, 6 brothers, and 1 sister. Stephen is survived by his loving children: Charlotte (John) Willis, Charles Maher, Michael (Chris) Maher, Stephanie (Jim) Pegg, and Colleen (Cleveland) Hudspeth, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in private at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Stephen will be laid to rest with his wife Betty at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY.