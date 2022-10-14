Obituaries » Stephen J. Eilerman

Burial Date: October 22, 2022

Stephen John Eilerman Sr., 71, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away on October 14, 2022 at Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. Steve was an Accountant with the Midland Guardian Company and a lifetime member of St. Thomas Parish. He loved nothing more than being with his family, playing with his grandchildren and watching sports. He was equally fanatical about UK sports and his grandchildren’s athletics, while enjoying a complicated relationship with golf. He was preceded in death by his father August H Eilerman II and mother Catherine Eilerman. He is survived by his wife of fifty years Peggy (Lorenz) Eilerman; brothers August “Bud” (Carol) Eilerman III, Robert (the late Cheryl) Eilerman and Thomas (Mary Carolyn) Eilerman; daughters Jennifer Marie Eilerman (Jeffrey) Kubina, Julie Rose Eilerman (Michael) deSylva, Sarah Ann Eilerman (Andrew) Weinel and Sally Regina Eilerman (James) Hayes and son Stephen John (Danielle Golden) Eilerman Jr.. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gwen and Caitlin Kubina, Zachary and Joshua deSylva, Eva and Gregory Weinel, Joseph and Audrey Hayes and Evelyn Mae Eilerman as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday October 22, 2022 at St. Thomas Church in Ft. Thomas, Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at St. Thomas Church. Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church, 26 E. Villa Place Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or the Sisters of Notre Dame (memo: Ugandan Mission) 1601 Dixie Highway, Covington, KY 41011.