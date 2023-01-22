Obituaries » Stephen F. Collins

Stephen “Steve” Foster Collins, 62, of Covington, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Born in Ft. Thomas, KY, on September 1, 1960, he was the son of the late Donald and Lillian Collins. Steve loved his dog and also his late pet chickens. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals and looked forward to the WEBN Fireworks and Oktoberfest each year. He enjoyed spending time with his family, eating Dixie Chili, living in the moment, making others laugh and a lifetime of “bad decisions” that made for great stories. Steve will be remembered as the life of the party who didn’t go down without a fight… or a drink. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother: Donald Collins. Steve is father to his daughters: Shonda Collins and Salena (Robert) Thomas; brother to: Muriel Knox; Papaw to: Talon, Brooke, Cameron and Abel and fun uncle to: Tonia, Tricia, Megan, Lana, Michelle, Troy and Nikki. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. RIP Steve Ho. How ‘bout dem Bengals, WHODEY!