Stephen D. Kiefer, 84, of Erlanger passed away Monday evening, April 6, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Kiefer received his B.A. from the University of Kentucky, where he also played football for the legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. He received his M.Ed from Xavier University. He spent his career in education as a Teacher and Administrator retiring from the Newport Independent School District where he was a Principal in the District and served as the Head Football Coach for several years.

He was preceded in death by sons, Lee Todd Kiefer in 1992 and Bryan Eric Kiefer in 2017; and his parents, William and Anna Hartfield Kiefer.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Janice Modlin Kiefer; son, Steven Paul (Teresa) Kiefer; and five grandchildren, Alexandra (Valentine Staller) Kiefer, Lee (Gerek Meinhardt) Kiefer, Axel Kiefer, Ashlee Kiefer and Coleman Kiefer.

Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus Restriction on Public Gatherings all services will be Private and at the Convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.

Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place # 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or American Diabetes Assn., 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 396, Cincinnati, OH 45242.