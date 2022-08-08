Obituaries » Stephen C. Warner

Stephen Charles Warnock, 67, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Steve was born June 14, 1955, in Cincinnati, OH. Steve was a retired conductor for CSX Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron McClave Warnock, and Adelle Jean Warnock (nee Dressler). Steve is survived by his wife, Terri Ann Warnock (nee Case); son Scott Warnock, daughter, Stephenie (Justin) Vice, step-son, Gary Sheffel and Step-daughter, Tami (Greg) Glahn; 6 siblings: Dan (JoAnn) Warnock, Mary Jean Wickermeyer, Betty (Paul) Hertsenberg, Peg (Joe) Hundemer, Kathy (Ron) Lipps and Joan (Hanne) Warnock; 8 grandchildren: Anthony Sheffel, Jackson Sheffel, Briana Glahn, Briley Glahn, Gregory Glahn, Bailee Glahn, Grayson Vice, and Sophia Vice; also survived by lots of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.