Obituaries » Stephen Burkett

Burial Date: October 21, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Hebron 2988 Phyllis Court Hebron, KY 41048 Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 68 times















Petersburg – Stephen Burkett, 69 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Stephen was born in Wilmore, Kentucky, to his late parents, Thomas Ashby Burkett and Mildred Marie Winkle Burkett. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife Karen Sue Gline Burkett; his brother, Doug Burkett; and son-in-law, Doug Lebrun. Stephen will be greatly missed by his daughter, Marsha Lebrun and his grandchildren Ashley and Nicole Lebrun. He will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing and farming. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery at the convenience of the family.