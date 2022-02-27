Obituaries » Stephen A. Montgomery

Burial Date: March 4, 2022 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 March 4, 11:30 a.m.

Stephen Anthony “Steve” Montgomery, 66, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022. He was born June 30, 1955 in Covington, KY. Steve was a devout Catholic, and his faith was very important to him. He worked as a repairman at Radio Shack for 33 years and then at St. Henry Church as their maintenance man, and he could fix anything. He was very handy; he enjoyed rehabbing old houses and was always willing to help someone in need. Steve also served his community, he was a former Erlanger City Council Member, and he was a former Board member for St. Henry Catholic School, St. Henry District High School and the C&O Credit Union. He was also the former Administrator and Treasurer for the USA Boxing KY LBC. When Steve wasn’t helping others, he also enjoyed playing golf and working in his yard, but his family was always his top priority. He was a loving husband, father, and pawpaw and his grandchildren were the light of his life, they brought him true joy. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Lucille Montgomery, and his grandson, Luke Anthony Neeley. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Linda Montgomery, his beloved children: Robert (Nicole) Montgomery, Jen (Dave) Neeley, and Elise Montgomery, his cherished grandchildren: Madison, Brynlee, Myka, Cooper and Olivia, his dear siblings: Diane (Jude) Groeschen, Deb (David) Ross, Donna (Mark) Bravard, Chris (John) Bain, Tim Montgomery, Laurie (Norb) Werner, Howie Montgomery, and Julie (Jim) Hicks, and several other loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held for Steve on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM at St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following the visitation at 11:30 AM at the Church. Steve will be laid to rest at Mother of God Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Henry Church at the address listed above.