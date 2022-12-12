Obituaries » Stephanie J. Scum

No services.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Stephanie Jane Schum of Cincinnati, OH who passed away at the age of 53 on December 12, 2022 at 10:15 PM after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her parents, David and Mable Fryman; siblings, Mishelle Spurrier, Heath Fryman, and Shannon Perdue; children, Ryan and Kyle Schum, and all of her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Stephanie would want everyone to know that while she appreciated and loved everyone that was a part of her life, she expressed prior to her passing that she did not want any funeral services.