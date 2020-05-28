Obituaries » Stella Morris

Stella Morris, 89 of Covington formerly of Dayton, Kentucky passed away on May 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood, Kentucky. Stella was born July 1, 1930 in Manchester, Kentucky to William and Bethal Hall. She was a longtime employee at Kenner toys, and loved gardening and planting flowers. Stella is proceeded in death by her parents, daughter Debra, two sons Michael, and Randall. She leaves behind three daughters. Brenda, Dorothy, and Paula. Granddaughters; Tonya, Shiree and several others. Also several great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.