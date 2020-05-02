Obituaries » Stella G. Franzen

Stella G. Franzen (nee Futscher), 94, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Edgewood. Stella was born October 22, 1925 in Camp Springs, KY. She retired from the First National Bank of Cincinnati, OH. Stella was a lifetime member of Saint Joseph Parish, Camp Springs, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Campbell County VFW Post #3205 and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Camp Springs Fire Department. She enjoyed going to the casino and was an avid sports fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and the University of Kentucky. Stella was in the first class of Northern Kentucky University Homemakers Re-entry Program where she received her GED. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. “Pete” Franzen; her parents, Aloys and Katherine (Siemon) Futscher; siblings: Carl Futscher, Jerry Futscher, Edna Heiert and Maynard Futscher. Stella is survived by four children: Mary Lou (Doug) Seyfried, Bonnie (Barry) Boss, Cindy Franzen and Don (Kathy) Franzen; brother, Alex Futscher; four grandchildren: Matthew Seyfried, Brandon Boss, Aaron Seyfried and Sarah Wooldridge; four great-grandchildren: Easton, Reece, Brooklyn and Zane. A drive-thru rolling visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Saint Joseph Church, 6833 Four Mile Rd, Camp Springs, KY 41059. NO ONE WILL BE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THEIR VEHICLES DURING THIS VISITATION. This will be followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Joseph Church at 11:00 AM, due to the corona virus restrictions. A live stream of the Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Joseph Parish Camp Springs FACEBOOK page.