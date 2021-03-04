Obituaries » Stanley J. Schulte

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: March 13, 2021 Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018 March 13, 11 a.m.

Stanley Joseph Schulte, 90, of Erlanger, KY passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born December 10, 1930 in Covington, KY to the late Robert and Stella Schulte. Stanley was a founding member of Mary, Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger, KY. His catholic faith was always important to him, and he used his religious values to live a fulfilled life. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; and he always made his family a top priority. He also enjoyed playing golf and getting out with his friends. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Richard Schulte and Estelle Schulte, and his sister-in-law: Helen Schulte. Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 65 plus years: Shirley Schulte, his beloved children: Douglas (Jerri) Schulte, Kenneth (Kathy) Schulte, Lisa Schulte, Donna Schulte, and his adopted daughter: Pam Spitznagle, his grandchildren: Christina (Ralph) Rhodes, Deborah Schulte, Cheryl (Chris) Rayborn and Stanley (Courtney) Schulte, his siblings: Delores (Bud) Pieper and Evelyn Schulte, and 8 great-grandchildren with another on the way. A visitation will be held for Stanley on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mary, Queen of Heaven Church, 1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Following the visitation a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at the Church. Stanley will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made in Stanley’s honor to Mary, Queen of Heaven Church at the address listed above, or to the Alzheimer’s Association at 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.