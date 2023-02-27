Obituaries » Stanley J. Puzio

Burial Date: March 2, 2023 Mary Queen of Heaven Church Erlanger, KY March 2, 11 a.m.

Stanley John Puzio “Peewee”, 98 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 27, 2023. Born in Wallington, New Jersey to his late parents, Thomas and Agnes (neé Stasiak) Puzio, Peewee was one of 8 children. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 41 years, Dorris (neé Wellner) Puzio; his sister, Stasia Wiseman; his brother, Edward Puzio; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, serving in both World War II and in the Korean War. Peewee will be remembered as a master electrician that was always willing to lend a hand to help others. He was a very kind and gentle man and a good and faithful husband. He was a member of the VFW and member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church. Friends and family will gather at Mary Queen of Heaven Church, 1130 Donaldson Road, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place at St. Michael Cemetery, Lodi, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to take the form of donations to Madonna Manor, 2344 Amsterdam Road Villa Hills, Kentucky 41017.