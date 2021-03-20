Obituaries » Stanley E. Tieman

Burial Date: March 26, 2021 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 March 26, 11:30 a.m.

Stanley E. Tieman. Passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the age of 76 years. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Florence Tieman and his brother Daniel (Jane) Tieman. He is survived by his wife, Carole A. Tieman; daughter, Michelle (Greg) Kreutzjans; grandchildren, Sarah (Tyler) Druschel, Emily Kreutzjans and Thomas Kreutzjans; brother, Roger (Janet) Tieman. Stan was a loving father and husband. After serving in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War, he retired from a 38 year career at Norfolk Southern Railroad. He loved camping and traveling especially out west with his wife and to Alaska with his brother. He was an animal lover and enjoyed nature. He loved taking rides through Devou Park and along the Ohio River with his German Sheppard’s. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation Friday, March 26th from 10:30 am until time of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, St. Elizabeth Hospice, Northern KY Emergency Shelter or to the Disabled American Veterans.