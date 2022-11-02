Obituaries » Stanley D. Bond, Sr.

Burial Date: November 8, 2022 St. Paul Church 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 Nov. 8, 10 a.m.

Florence – Stanley D. Bond, Sr., 83 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Stanley was born in Crescent Springs, KY to the late Hugh and Francis Bond. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Rita Bond. Stanley also leaves behind his daughter, Michelle Thompson (Scott); son, Stanley Bond, Jr. (Patricia); and daughter, Connie Spenlau. He was the proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Dear brother of Tom Bond (Karen) and Virginia McDaniel. Stanley also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his siblings; Hugh Bond, Jr., Harvey Bond, and Phyllis Overmeyer; as well as his niece, Brenda Moore and his beloved great grandson; Graham Cunningham. Stanley proudly served in the United States Airforce. After his time in the service, he went on to work many years at Procter & Gamble. Stanley also served for over 19 years with the Florence Fire Department. He was a Kentucky Colonel and always enjoyed volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Paul Catholic Church and the Mary Rose Mission in Florence. Stanley was a car enthusiast who enjoyed Mustangs and Corvettes. Visitation will take place on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 4 -7 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, in Fort Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Vincent de Paul at St. Paul Catholic Church or the Mary Rose Mission.