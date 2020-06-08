Obituaries » Stacey M. Watson

Burial Date: June 11, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home Bellevue, KY June 11, 12 p.m.

















Stacey Michelle Watson, 32, of Dayton, passed away on June 8, 2020 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Cincinnati, OH. She worked in Human Resources with NationWide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, OH. She loved her family, friends, and her dogs. Stacey enjoyed traveling, arts and crafts, and spending time shopping with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Reynolds Hutchison; paternal grandparents, Robert E. Watson, Angie Tolle, and Gene Tolle. Stacey is survived by her fiancé James Adams, parents, Ronald and Holli Watson of Dayton, KY, brother, Tyler Watson, sister in law, Randee Watson. Stacey is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins who she loved and adored. Visitation is at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, KY. The funeral ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Guests are highly recommended to wear masks but not required. Burial will take place in the Concord Methodist Cemetery, Brooksville, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Sarcoma Program, MLC 7015, 3333 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229-3039.