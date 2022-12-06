Obituaries » Sr. Mary Elaine

Burial Date: December 9, 2022

Sister Mary Elaine (formerly Sister deAngelo) was born into the loving family of Stephen and Carolyn

Krebs on June 6, 1930. She was third in a family of five children. The family was happy and faith-filled.

Their Catholic religion was valued and became a very important element in their everyday life. Elaine

received her elementary education at St. Stephen School, Newport, Kentucky, and graduated from Notre

Dame Academy, Covington, Kentucky. After high school, Elaine studied cosmetology and became a

successful beautician for several years. After God’s constant reminders, she answered the call and entered

the Sisters of Notre Dame community in September 1956. Sister Mary Elaine made her profession of

vows on August 16, 1959.

Sister Elaine received her Bachelor of Arts at Villa Madonna College (Thomas More University), and her

Master of Education at the University of Kentucky. Her classroom teaching ministry spanned over forty-

five years, starting with the first grade at St. John, Covington, Kentucky. She continued to teach primary

grades in the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky, and the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition, her

ministry took her as far as Our Lady of Fatima School, Birmingham, Alabama, and Holy Trinity School,

in Harlan, Kentucky. Sister was instrumental in helping children who needed a bit more help to overcome

reading difficulties. Her longest and final ministry was at St. Therese School, Southgate, Kentucky,

where she served for eighteen years. Sister was known as a kind, quiet and consistent teacher. She felt

education was a profession that strengthened children's faith in God's love and goodness.

When Sister Elaine was diagnosed with dementia, she moved to St. Joseph Heights in 2006. Though

some days were harder than others, she was always delighted by visits from her sister Bernice, to whom

she was especially close. Visits with other family members also brought her much joy.

Sister Mary Elaine went home to God peacefully on December 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by

her parents and sisters Bernice Krebs and Marian Pedicone. She is survived by her sister Beatrice

Dickhaus, and her brother, Steven Krebs. Sister also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews,

great nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Friday, December 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Heights. The wake service

will be held at 5:00 PM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 PM in the convent chapel.

Interment in the convent cemetery will follow the 8:30 AM Mass on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.

Memorials are requested to The Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Highway, Covington, Kentucky 41011.