Obituaries » Sr. M. Clare Jagenow, O. Carm

Services will be private.

Sr. M. Clare Jagenow, O.Carm., (Kay Ellen Jagenow), 78, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home Fort Thomas, KY. Sr. Clare was a 1961 graduate of Servite High School in Detroit, MI. She was a member of the Carmelite Order. Sr. Clare loved music, she sang and played the organ. She lived and worked at St. Margaret Hall in Cincinnati for many years where she enjoyed baking cookies for their annual festivals. Sr. Clare was born December 19, 1942 in Detroit, MI to the late Captain William Jagenow and Clare (nee: Kachnowski) Jagenow. She is survived by her siblings, William (Margaret) Jagenow, Jr. of North Port, FL, John (Laura) Jagenow of West Fargo, ND, Paul (Sarah) Jagenow of Livonia, MI, Michael (Judy) Jagenow of Clinton Twp., MI, David (Candie) Jagenow of Eastpointe, MI, Mary Ann (Ronald) Ingram of Livonia, MI, Albert (Mary Carmen) Jagenow of Fraser, MI, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family and the Carmelite Order. Memorials are suggested to the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075.