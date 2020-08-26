Obituaries » Sr. Judith A. Koester

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 28 times















Judith Ann Koester was born on March 6, 1943, to Irene and Albert Koester in Covington, Kentucky. Judy attended Saint Augustine School, Covington, Kentucky, and then graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1961. Shortly after graduating, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame where she made her profession of vows on August 14, 1964.Sister Margene graduated from Our Lady of Cincinnati/Edgecliff College, then earned a masters degree in education at Xavier University. In subsequent years, she attained certification in religious education and in liturgical studies. Sister’s ministry included teaching elementary school in the dioceses of Covington, Kentucky; Lexington, Kentucky; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sister’s ministry also involved serving as a director of religious education in the Covington Diocese for eleven years and in Lexington for four years. In addition, she taught religion and English classes at Notre Dame Academy. In 2002 she joined Mother of God parish as the pastoral associate. Here she felt most at home. Her role included being parish sacristan, visiting the homebound, and helping with sacramental preparation. In 2012 Sister became the sacristan at St. Joseph Heights, while also volunteering at Notre Dame Academy. She later retired to Lourdes Hall in the apostolate of prayer.Sister Margene felt in some ways she was a “pathway to the Lord,” trying to lead people to God. She felt her personal calling was to sow the seed of God’s word and goodness in the hearts and minds of those she touched. Sister Margene Koester went home to God peacefully on August 26, 2020. Sister is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Deborah Macht. She is survived by her brother, William, and her sister, Susan Vetter. Sister also leaves behind her beloved nieces and nephews.Due to the current health-care restrictions on gatherings, a private Catholic Mass will take place at St. Joseph Heights chapel, followed by burial in the convent cemetery. A celebration of Sister Margene’s life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft Wright are handling the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Highway Covington, KY. 41011