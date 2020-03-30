Obituaries » Sr. Joan Gripshover, OSB

Vigil will be held at a later date.

Sister Joan Gripshover, OSB, died peacefully on Monday, March 30 at St. Walburg Monastery at age 77. A Benedictine sister for 56 years, Sr. Joan served as an elementary teacher in the Diocese of Covington, a nurse at Estill County Hospital, Madonna Manor and St. Walburg Monastery’s infirmary. She completed a nurse practitioner program from the Frontier Nursing School of Midwifery and Family Nursing in 1983. For the next 35 years she devoted herself to meeting the healthcare needs of the people of Leslie County in Eastern KY. She is preceded in death by her parents Aloysius and Anna Gripshover, her sister, Carol Schooley and her brother, Jim Gripshover. Sr. Joan is survived by her brothers Ronald (Sharon) and Carl (Jean), Al (Carol), her sister Mary Lou (Wayne) Hannick, her sister-in-law Roxanne Gripshover, many nieces and nephews, friends and her Benedictine community. A Vigil Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Walburg Monastery, 2500 Amsterdam Rd., Villa Hills, KY 41017