Obituaries » Sr. Helen L. Bartlett, CDP

Services are private.

Sr. Helen Louise Bartlett, CDP died peacefully at Holy Family Home on August 14, 2020. She was a professed member of the Congregation of Divine Providence for 70 years. Born in Newport, Kentucky in 1931 to Louis and Helen Bartlett, she made her first profession of vows in 1950 and professed her final vows in 1955. Sr. Helen Louise began her ministry of teaching in 1950 at St. Aloysius School, Elmwood Place, Ohio where she served for fifteen years. She taught at Assumption, Mt. Healthy, Ohio for the next eleven years and in 1976 moved to St. Edward School, Cynthiana, KY. In 1978 to 1986 she taught at Corpus Christi School, Newport and then moved to Our Lady of the Mountains in Paintsville where she was elementary teacher for three years. Her final teaching assignment was at St. Philip School, Melbourne where she also served as librarian, and school secretary for twenty three years. She often joked about the fact that she was one of those few sisters who stayed long periods of time in one place. She retired to Holy Family Home in 2012 and offered her services in whatever way she could up to the past week when she began too ill. She was a quiet person, who maintained good order in whatever she did-as an elementary teacher, librarian, and secretary. Her precise handwriting and attention to details were appreciated as was her kindness and positive attitude. An avid user of the Internet to communicate with friends and family or to enjoy word games and puzzles, she was alert and active until the past week. She will be missed by her religious community, the Sisters of Divine Providence, her sisters Joan Miller, Jackie Darpel and Jean Bartlett and her brother Louis. Her sister, Janet Ampfer preceded her in death. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Chapel, Holy Family Home, Melbourne on Wednesday, August 19 at 9:00. There will be no Wake or Visitation. Her burial will be in the convent cemetery following Mass. A public celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Memorials to the Congregation of Divine Providence, 5300 Saint Anne Drive, Melbourne, KY 41059.