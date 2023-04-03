Obituaries » Sr. Andrea Collopy, OSB

Burial Date: April 12, 2023 St. Walburg Monastery 2500 Amsterdam Road Villa Hills, KY 41017 April 12, 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 44 times















Sister Andrea Collopy, OSB, died peacefully on Monday, April 3 at St. Walburg Monastery at age 96. A Benedictine sister for over 76 years, Sr. Andrea served as teacher for 40 years at Villa Madonna Academy, director of the boarding school, the community’s secretary, procurator, sub-prioress and house and infirmary coordinator. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward C. and Marie Schawe Collopy, her brothers, James, Thomas and Edward, Jr. She is survived by her sisters Mary Wright, Rita Thaman, Ann Egbers, Claire Heringer, many nieces and nephews, VMA Alumni, friends and her Benedictine community. Vigil service will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 11 followed by visitation until 9:00 pm and the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, April 12. All Services will be held at St. Walburg Monastery. The services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Benedictine-Sisters-of-St-Walburg-Monastery-of-Covington-Kentucky-268993496250.