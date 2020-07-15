Obituaries » Sophie M. Hegedus

Burial Date: July 17, 2020

Sophie Maria Hegedus, age 86, of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Ervin Hegedus; children, Tom Hegedus (Kathy), Paul Hegedus (Elizabeth), Sophie Bayer (Jay) and Annie Griff (Michael); siblings, Fr. Francis Jalics, Isabella Jalics, George Jalics (Aniko), Maria Jalics, Alice Bellagh (Barney), Stephen Jalics (Suzie) and Joseph Jalics (Krista); grandchildren, Joseph Bayer (Katie), Julia Kramer (Alexander), John Bayer, Olivia Bayer, Jacob Bayer, Eric Hegedus, Abigail Hegedus, Lindsey Campbell (Jonathon), Laura Marder (Mathew), Michael Hegedus, Peter Griff and Mia Griff; 6 great-grandchildren. Sophie was preceded in death by her siblings, Vilma Dombrady and Paul Jalics. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Agnes Church (Fort Wright, KY) at 11:30 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Agnes Parish 1680 Dixie Hwy, Fort Wright, KY 41011.