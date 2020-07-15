Obituaries » Sophie M. Hegedus
Sophie M. Hegedus
July 15, 2020
Sophie Maria Hegedus, age 86, of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Ervin Hegedus; children, Tom Hegedus (Kathy), Paul Hegedus (Elizabeth), Sophie Bayer (Jay) and Annie Griff (Michael); siblings, Fr. Francis Jalics, Isabella Jalics, George Jalics (Aniko), Maria Jalics, Alice Bellagh (Barney), Stephen Jalics (Suzie) and Joseph Jalics (Krista); grandchildren, Joseph Bayer (Katie), Julia Kramer (Alexander), John Bayer, Olivia Bayer, Jacob Bayer, Eric Hegedus, Abigail Hegedus, Lindsey Campbell (Jonathon), Laura Marder (Mathew), Michael Hegedus, Peter Griff and Mia Griff; 6 great-grandchildren. Sophie was preceded in death by her siblings, Vilma Dombrady and Paul Jalics. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Agnes Church (Fort Wright, KY) at 11:30 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Agnes Parish 1680 Dixie Hwy, Fort Wright, KY 41011.