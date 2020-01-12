Obituaries » Sonny L. Rechtin, Jr.

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: January 18, 2020 Divine Mercy Parish (Sacred Heart Church) 318 Division St. Bellevue, KY 41073 Jan. 18, 11 a.m.

Sonny Rechtin was born November 19, 1928 to Bernard and Virginia Rechtin. A lifelong resident of Bellevue, he attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Bellevue High School, excelling in football, baseball, and track. Upon graduation from Bellevue High in 1948 he attended Morehead State College, before entering the family business (Bellevue Dayton Auto Sales) which was located in Dayton Ky. With the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, Sonny was called to service in the United States Army on November 3 1950. After boot camp at Fort Knox Kentucky, he entered the US Army Armor School at Fort Benning Georgia and was assigned to the 40 th Tank Battlion, 4 th Infantry Division. After time at Fort Benning, and attending Mechanized Vehicular school at Fort Jackson South Carolina, his unit was deployed to Germany in March 1951. Sonny spent 16 months in Germany, with 12 of those spent in his tank on the front line of the American zone, due to the ongoing discord with Russia over the partitioning of Germany after World War II. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and his role was that of Recovery Chief. Upon his Honorable discharge in October 1952, Sonny returned home to Bellevue and rejoined the family business. He and his brother Dave took over the business from their father and it thrived until their retirement in 1995. He also raised his family in Bellevue, and has 2 sons Randy and Ryan. His family has since grown to include 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Sonny has been an active citizen in the communities of Bellevue and Dayton all of his life. He has been a member of the Bellevue Vets for 60+ years, Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department 30+ years, Bellevue Social Club 50+ years, charter member of the Friends of Bellevue, Bellevue High Boosters, and a member of the Bellevue High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Visitation will be Saturday January 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church Divine Mercy Parish Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Church Divine Mercy Parish Capital Campaign Fund 318 Division St. Bellevue, KY 41073.