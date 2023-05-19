Obituaries » Sondra L. Jankowski

Burial Date: May 26, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 May 26, 3 p.m.

Sondra Lynn Jankowski, 45, passed away at her residence on Friday, May 19, 2023. She was born on November 6, 1977, in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

Sondra was a 1996 graduate of Trinity High School in Washington, PA. She attended Allegheny College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English. Sondra graduated from Washington and Lee University with her Juris Doctorate degree in 2003. She married the love of her life and best friend, Michael in 2005. They have two wonderful children, Emma and Cole. Sondra practiced law for several years before she decided to be home with her children. Being a homemaker kept her busy and she was always on the go with her daughter’s Volleyball team and many other school and sports activities. She loved being home with her family, enjoyed reading and watching college volleyball. She had an immense love for animals, especially her cats. She had a special place in her heart for her favorite cat, Penelope. Sondra’s love and compassion for animals was great, but greater for her family and friends. She loved her kids more than life and was always there for everything they needed. Sondra was a bright soul who had so many more things to do in this life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceding her in death are her grandparents; George “Bunko” and Margaret Aubrey, Phillip and Marge Binotto.

Sondra leaves behind her loving husband, Michael Jankowski; daughter Emma Jankowski; son Cole Jankowski; Mother Debbie Binotto; father-in-law Marion Jankowski; mother-in-law Jean Jankowski; brother-in-law Mark (Brenda Maxwell) Jankowski; Uncle Barry (Linda) Aubrey and many extended family members and a host of great friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Linnemann Funeral Home 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:00 pm at the Funeral home. The Jankowski family invites everyone to join them for a reception to celebrate Sondra’s life from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Linnemann Event Center at the funeral home.