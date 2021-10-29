Obituaries » Sondra A. Anderson

Anderson, Sondra A.,83 of Crestview Hills, KY. passed away on October 29, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Sondra worked in administration for the City of Covington. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Carl and Wanda Alexandria, Daughter; Paula K. Anderson, Sister; Donna Cox. Sondra is survived by her Son; James Anderson, Daughter; Deborah Barnard, Sister; Nancy Collett, 6 Grandchilden and 9 Great Grandchildren. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family