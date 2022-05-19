Obituaries » Skyler Stiltner

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 35 times















Skyler Stiltner, age 36 of Burlington, Kentucky sadly passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 while in hospice care. Skyler was born to Benjamin Stiltner and Gail Hollenkamp on June 24, 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He had a deep interest in history and enjoyed watching The History Channel. He was also very technologically savvy and loved computers. His biggest love, however, was his dog, Flops, who kept him company.

Skyler is preceded in death by his grandparents; Frank and Ruby Stiltner, and Harold “Holly” and Eleanor “Ellie” Hollenkamp.

He is survived by his father, Benjamin Stiltner, his mother, Gail Hollenkamp, his brothers; Ryan and Evan Bihl, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Per the family’s request, services for Skyler are private. Please contact a family member for specific service details.