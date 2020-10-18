Obituaries » Sky Witt

Burial Date: October 23, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Oct. 23, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 60 times















Sky Witt, 60 of Latonia Lakes, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He enjoyed the great out doors and watching his television shows. However, Sky’s favorite past time was race cars and you would always find him on Saturday nights at Thornhill Drag Strip. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Betty Witt. Sky is also survived by his children Melissa (Dennis) Mullins, Terry Lee (Teresa) Kelsay, William Paul (Kelley) Kelsay and Douglas (Nena) Kelsay; grandchildren Zander, Arlo, Andrew, Marcus and Hannah; 5 great grandchildren; brothers Bryan (Ashley) Witt and Danny (Helen) Witt; many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.