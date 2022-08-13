Obituaries » Sin Man Chun

Burial Date: August 25, 2022 St. Joseph Catholic Church (Crescent Springs) 2470 Lorraine Ct. Crescent Springs, KY 41017 Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 37 times















Sin Man Chun, age 86, of Villa Hills, Kentucky passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on ??August 13, 2022. She was born in China on January 5, 1936.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Chun.

Sin Man is survived by her sons; Galen (Annie) Chun, and Wayne (Colleen) Chun, and her six grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

A visitation for Sin Man will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 11:00am-11:30am at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs with a Mass to follow at 11:30am.