Obituaries » Sidney R. White

Burial Date: April 15, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Hebron 2988 Phyllis Court Hebron, KY 41048 April 15, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 85 times















Sidney Rosetta “Rose” White, age 72 of Hebron, Kentucky passed away peacefully April 11, 2021. Rose was born in Dayton, Kentucky on March 10, 1949 to the late William Sherman King and Ruby Opal Goodridge. She was a homemaker; she was a loving Mother, Friend, and Grandmother and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband Robert L White, and 2 Brothers Sherman Lee King and Thomas Allen Goodridge. She is survived by Daughters Cindy Lynn Hellmann (Don), Terry Anne White, Tabitha Lynn Ballew (Joey), Son Bobby White, Brother William King, Sisters Anne Goodridge and Shawnee Goodridge, Grandchildren Maranda, Destiny, Dustin, Gabriel, Keyden, Sawyer, and Casen, Step Grandchild Crystal, and 3 Step Great Grandchildren Donovan, Trinity, and Christopher. Visitation will be from 11 AM – 1 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, KY 41048. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Ohio, 1 Children’s Plaza, 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404.