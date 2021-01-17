Obituaries » Sidney M. Evans

Funeral Services will be private. Burial in Independence Cemetery.

Sidney M. Evans, 85 of Ryland Heights, KY passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Sidney was born on February 13, 1935 in Harlan County, KY to the late Elmer and Elitha (Moore) Evans. He was a retired supervisor for Butternut Bread and farmer. He was the owner of Sid’s Red Barn in Ryland Heights, KY from which he made numerous friends who shared his enthusiasm for classic country music. He was a lifelong UK Basketball fan and enjoyed karaoke winning several contests for best performer. He loved and was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, James, Dalton, Harold, Keith, Doug and Ray Evans; sisters, Betty Farmer and Christine Walters.

Sidney is survived by his two daughters Teresa (Oscar) Bellamy and Sharon (Steve) Due; sisters, Sue (Roy) Wagers and Drenda (Jimmy) McCowan; grandchildren, Kevin (Sarah) Colwell, Ryan Due, Melissa (Ben) Rechtin, Kristin (Rick) Honaker, Klarissa Kirschbaum, Katrina Duncan and 17 great grandchildren.

