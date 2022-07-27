Obituaries » Sibyl T. Meece

Burial Date: July 29, 2022 Alexandria United Methodist Church 8286 W Main St Alexandria, KY 41001 July 29, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 51 times















Sibyl Talu Meece (nee Lyon), 92, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Coldspring Transitional Care. Sibyl was born April 15, 1930, in Louisa, KY. She was a homemaker and a dress maker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer, and Nannie Ruth Lyon (nee Shannon). She is survived by her husband Curry C. Meece Sr; five children: Diana (Michael) Whitt, Paula Sue Clifton, Curry (Sarah) Meece Jr, Gregory (Lynn) Meece and Mark (Kim) Meece; thirteen grandchildren: Abbie Jayne Whitt, Sean M. (Becky) Whitt, Allison Clifton, Andrea Clifton, Angela Clifton, Marvin Clifton Jr, James Clifton, Carrey (Kevin) Lauer, Ashley (Brian) Shefold, Adam (Erinn) Meece, Nicholas Meece, Mitchell Meece and Kristen (Michael) Mink; also survived by seventeen great grandchildren. Visitation Friday, July 29, 2022, at Alexandria United Methodist Church, 8286 West Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 from11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment immediately following in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Bluegrass Care Navigator, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. Arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.