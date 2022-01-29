Obituaries » Shirley Wells

Wells, Shirley,82 of Latonia, KY. passed away on January 29, 2022. Shirley is preceded by Parents; Charles and Margaret Henderson. She is survived by her Husband; Edward Wells, Sons; Charles Abner, Ricky Walls, Michael Wells, Brian Wells, Daughters; Lisa Walls, Jennifer Wells, Sharon Wells Boggs, Brothers; Gene Walls, J.C. Walls, 6 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday February 1, 2022 at 2:00pm in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.