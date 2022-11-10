Obituaries » Shirley M. Weyer

Burial Date: November 15, 2022

Shirley Mae Weyer, 92, of Southgate, passed away peacefully November 10th at her home, surrounded by her family. Shirley loved her life-long home, which was often a joyful gathering place for family and friends. Shirley was born in Newport and attended high school at the Academy Notre Dame of Providence. After graduation she began her career in banking at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati on Fountain Square, where she later retired in 1985. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Luke Hospital and was a member of St. Therese Altar Society for many years. Shirley had a zest for life, a positive outlook and was a pleasure to be around. Everyone enjoyed her light-hearted conversation. Shirley also enjoyed traveling and anything Kentucky. She was a big fan of UK Basketball, the Kentucky Derby and Cincinnati Reds. She was preceded in death by her Father, Herman Weyer, Mother, Katherine (nee: Uebel) Weyer, Brother, Clarence “Buck” Weyer, Brother, Norbert (Helen) Weyer, and Nephew, Jimmy Bertch. Shirley is survived by her Sister, Janet Bertsch (Ron), Niece, Terri Weyer Shields, Niece, Kathy Weyer Buechel, Niece, Patty Weyer, Niece, Lisa Weyer Bowman, Niece, Gina Weyer Trentman, Nephew, Norb Weyer, Nephew, Ron Bertsch, Niece, Cheryl Bertsch Spahr, Nephew, Ken Bertsch, Nephew, Andrew Bertsch, Niece, Katie Bertsch Martin, 26 Great Nieces and Nephews, Many Great-Great Nieces and Nephews, as well as many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Therese Church, Southgate. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm Tuesday, at St. Therese Church. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the James F. Bertsch Memorial Scholarship Fund, 12 Sentinel Dr., Wilder, KY 41076.