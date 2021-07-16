Obituaries » Shirley M. Smith Washmuth

Burial Date: July 21, 2021

Shirley Mae (Washmuth) Smith, 82 years of age, of Florence, KY went to be with her Lord on Friday, July 16, 2021. A life-long resident of Boone County, KY she was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alma (Avery) Washmuth, brother, Earl Washmuth, Jr., sister, Eleanor Dameron and step son, Timothy Smith. She was preceded by her loving husband of fifty years, Fred R. Smith, in 2009 and infant daughter in 1960. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Brian) Agricola, son, Daniel (Lisa) Smith, granddaughter, Jennifer (Brad) Epling, niece, Rebecca (Sam) Rodamer, nephew, Edward (Sharon) Dameron, and step daughter, Laura Thompson and family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 10 am until the time of service at 12 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.