Obituaries » Shirley M. Popham

Burial Date: July 20, 2021 St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, KY 41071 July 20, 11 a.m.

Shirley Mae Popham, (nee Sieter) lived (August 2, 1931-July 16, 2021. Shirley passed away peacefully at Rosedale Manor early Friday morning, just days before her 90th birthday. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and good friend to many. Shirley was a member of St. Therese parish for over 60 years. She worked as a cashier for Krogers for over 30 years and she was a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital gift shop. Shirley was always the life of the party. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many nieces and nephews. She had a passion for history, antiques, crafts, travel, sunbathing, reading and of course shopping. In fact she always said she was born to shop. She and her loving husband Charlie were married for more than 45 years. Charlie died in 1996. Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband parents Bill and Erma Seiter, her brother Bill and three babies. Shirley is survived by her sons Greg Popham and Steve Popham, daughter-in-laws Cheryl and Kathy and sister-in-law Mary Seiter. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and 2 great-granddogs. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at St. Therese Church in Southgate, Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am Tuesday. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, KY 41071 or Rosedale Green 4250 Glenn Ave. Covington, KY 41015. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family