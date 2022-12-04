Obituaries » Shirley M. Dalhover Butler

Shirley Mae (nee: Butler) Dalhover, of Crittenden, KY passed away suddenly on December 4, 2022, shortly after her 69th birthday. Shirley worked for Toyota as an administrative assistant prior to retiring. She enjoyed being with her family and will be missed by all those who knew her. Shirley was born to the late Justice Harvey and Vina Ellen (nee: Wyrick) Butler. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Dalhover, Jr., and her sister, Mary E. (nee: Butler) Bishop. Shirley is survived by her loving daughter, Amy L. Dalhover and fiancée Jacqueline L. Kinman, grandson, Anthony “AJ” Sevier and partner, James A. Dalhover. She also leaves behind her niece, Nicole M. (nee: Butler) Towles, nephew in-law Benjamin B. Towles and great nieces, Jada L. Towles, Carly M. Towles and Bailey M. Kelly. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 12pm to 4pm at Burgundy Hills Clubhouse, 1800 Bordeaux Blvd, Burlington, Ky 41005.