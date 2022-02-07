Obituaries » Shirley L. Cook

Shirley Lou Carpenter Cook, 84, went to meet her Lord and Savior Monday, February 7, 2022. Shirley Lou was born in Beaver Lick, Kentucky on February 17, 1937 to the late Ralph and Martha Jane Jack Carpenter.

Shirley Lou was a longtime native of Walton, Kentucky. Faith was the core of Shirley’s life. She graduated from Northern Kentucky University earning her degree in education. Shirley then worked as a kindergarten teacher and as well as a substitute teacher. Her love of and deep interest in the people she touched was truly a remarkable thing to witness. She was a longtime member of the Richwood Presbyterian Church and formally a member of the Walton Baptist Church. Shirley was one of the original ambassadors at the CVG Airport for nearly 25 years. She was a sweet soul who loved to help and witness to others. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends who will miss her beyond measure.

Shirley is preceded in death by her first husband, Tommy Cook; son Mark Cook and her sister Marjorie Schadler.

Shirley is lovingly remembered by her husband Jim Cook, daughter Luann Cook Lord and husband Robert; her stepson Mike Cook and wife Traci, three grandchildren Sammi, Emma and CJ.

A visitation will be held to remember Shirley’s life on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Richwood Presbyterian Church 1070 Richwood Rd, Walton, KY 41094. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. Shirley will be laid to rest at the Carpenter Family Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Shirley’s name to the Hospice of Edgewood 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 or the Richwood Presbyterian Church 1070 Richwood Rd, Walton, KY 41094.