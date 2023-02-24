Obituaries » Shirley J. Field Clift

Burial Date: March 11, 2023

Shirley June Field (nee Clift), 90, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Saint, Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Shirley was born May 6, 1932 in Silver Grove, KY. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Cold Spring, KY. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Field, son Steven Field, parents, Benjamin and Mildred (nee West) Field, three siblings: Gwendolyn Held, Benjamin Clift Jr.and Daniel Clift. She is survived by her son, David Field; nine grandchildren:: Steven Field, Leroy Field, Matthew Field, Brandon Field, Kelly Shepard, Rose Fisher, Pam Field, Anthony Field, and Annette Field; also survived by thirteen great grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Immanuel Baptist Church, 1237 Rocky View, Cold Spring, KY 41076, from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment Monday, March 13, 2023, in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY at 2:00PM. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Baptist Church.