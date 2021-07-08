Obituaries » Shirley J. Craig

Burial Date: July 13, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 July 13, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 79 times















Shirley Craig, 86 of Dayton, Kentucky passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was a member of Love and Faith Fellowship Church in Newport, Kentucky for over 25 years. In her early years Shirley would volunteer at Booth Hospital, often helping the patients with crafts. Shirley was a friendly, honest and fun-loving person. She enjoyed shopping and going to parties. Shirley loved her family dearly and she will be truly missed. She is survived by her son Charles W. Craig II; grandchildren Ray Carrier and Misty Craig; great grandchildren Jake, Kati, Jaiden and Justine; 1 great great grandchild; siblings Lynn (Rick) Deaton, Harry (Charlene) Scalia and Christi Hounshell; many extended family members and friends. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Craig, parents Harry and Dorothy Scalia, daughter Debbie Pierson, grandson Chuck Craig and sister Joan Stubbs. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Shirley’s family.