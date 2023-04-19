Obituaries » Shirley Green

Burial Date: April 24, 2023 Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 April 24, 1 p.m.

Shirley “Shay” Green, 78, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her residence.

Shay was a retired teacher who served for 32 years at Park Hills Elementary School. After retirement, up until her passing, she worked for Arlinghaus Builders for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Green as well as her brother, Jack Green.

Shay is survived by her siblings, Virginia Arlinghaus (Joe) and Jim Green (Donna); nieces and nephews: Jimmy Green, Kim Arlinghaus, Mike Green, Chris Arlinghaus, Autumn Green and Jill Bezold; along with 22 great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 1:00 PM in Highland Cemetery.