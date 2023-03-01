Obituaries » Shirley A. Miller

Burial Date: March 27, 2023 Saint Agnes Church 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 March 27, 11:30 a.m.

Shirley A. Miller, age 91, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Don Miller (2017); devoted mother to her late son, Keith Miller (1996); loving sister to her late brothers, Harold, Paul and John Lefeld. Shirley is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Church on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 10:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:30 AM. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery.