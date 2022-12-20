Obituaries » Shirley A. Klayer

Burial Date: December 29, 2022 Services will be conducted at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230, on Thursday, 29 December 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, with Services at 11:00 am. Burial services will follow and be conducted at 2:00 pm at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Ln, Williamstown, KY 41097.

Shirley Ann Klayer (nee Nolan), 88, of Hebron, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, 20 December 2022. Daughter to the late Tom and Mabel Nolan, she was born on 19 June 1934. Shirley had an impressive healthcare career as a nurse, providing care at the bedside, leading in the boardroom as the Chief Nurse/Administrator, and developing future generations of nurses as a classroom instructor and mentor. For most of her life, Shirley was a free spirit with a relentless sense of adventure as a motorcycle rider to RV traveler. She is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years, David Klayer, Sr.; her sons Neal Farmer and Robert Fry (Leslie); daughters Pam Danielson, Peggy Spencer (Henry), Cindy Rabe (Tom), Barbara Hart (Chet), and Debbie Klayer Allsup (Ernie); as well as 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Klayer, Jr. (Mary).

