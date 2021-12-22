Obituaries » Shirley A. Hoerlein

Shirley Ann Hoerlein (nee Battaglia) 87, of Villa Hills, KY passed away suddenly on December 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Shirley was born in Covington KY on December 9, 1934 to the late Anthony and Helen Battaglia. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Robert “Bob” of nearly 65 years; her beloved sister Patricia and brother-in-law Donald Turner. She is survived by her children to whom she was a devoted mother – sons: Mark, Bob (Amy), Michael (Kim), and daughter Melissa (Matt) Firestone. Grandchildren: Amy (John), Jenna (Greg), Jon (Alisa), Hannah and Brooke. Great grandchildren: Dylan (Regan), Nick, Madison and Ally. She is also survived by three nieces that she adored: Joyce (Bill), Linda, Beth (Greg) and nephew Donald. She was beloved by her many dear friends and neighbors and was often found sitting on her front porch enjoying their company. Shirley was a longtime member of St. Joseph church. She loved vacations at KY Lake with her family and playing cards and dominos with her family and especially the ladies in her card club. A visitation will be held on Tuesday December 28th at 9:30am at St. Joseph church in Crescent Springs KY with a mass of Christian burial following at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to St. Joseph church 2470 Lorraine Ct Crescent Springs KY 41017 or Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth 483 S. Loop Rd, Edgewood KY 41017.