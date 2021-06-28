Obituaries » Shirley A. Fryman, Jr.

Fryman, Shirely A.Jr.,64 of Ludlow, Ky. passed away on June 28,2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Shirely was the world’s greatest dad and grandpa. He was a hard dedicated worker and he absolutely loved fishing. He will forever be loved and missed. Shirely is preceded in death by his Brothers; Larry Fryman and Danny Fryman. He is survived by his Parents; Shirley and Lorena Fryman Sr., Wife; Rebecca Fryman, Sons; Ronald Fryman, Daniel(Alica)Pennick, Daughters; Jessica Fryman, Heather Fryman, Brother; Gary Fryman, Sister; Cheryl Bonaphel and 13 Grandchildren. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.